Guber 2023: Kogi SDP zonal, LG chairmen defect to APC

The zonal chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the three senatorial districts of Kogi State, on Thursday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside the party’s chairmen in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The SDP top executives, who made their decision to join the ruling party public at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital, hinged their action on the continuous development of the state and wellbeing of indigenes above other considerations.

Speaking during the defection, SDP zonal chairman for Kogi East, Suleiman Isah, criticised what he described as the divisive campaign of the party, saying it was detrimental to the…