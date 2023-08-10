How agbo iba treats malaria — Experts

Herbs are already used to treat diseases in many cultures. In Nigeria, as in other African countries and most parts of Asia, medicinal herbs are widely used to treat and prevent various ailments – including malaria.

A large number of medicinal plants are used for treating malaria in Nigeria. This is common in the southern region of the country, where rainforests and a humid tropical climate create ideal conditions for malaria transmission all year round.

One of the many groups of herbal remedies used in Nigeria is the antimalarial decoction popularly called Agbo iba. Simply put, Agbo-iba means medicine against fever. The composition, method of preparation and dosage of these…