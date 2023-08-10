Role of a strong, independent judiciary in a nation (4)

BY the provisions of Section 271(1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended) the Governor of a State is empowered to appoint Judges into the High Court of a State upon the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC). Such a person must, however, have been qualified as a Legal Practitioner for not less than ten years. The provisions of the Constitution appear to present the issue of the appointment of Judges to be a straightforward matter. However, there exists a large pool of qualified Legal Practitioners from which appointments to the Bench could be made. This, therefore, entails that a process be put in place to ensure that…