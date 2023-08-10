Tackling insecurity in South East requires holistic approach — Reps

Concerned members of the 10th House of Representatives on Thursday lamented that insecurity is threatening the foundation of the South East geopolitical zone of the Federation.

Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee interfacing with Security Agencies to reduce banditry, assassination, kidnapping and other criminalities in Abia, Hon. Obi Agocha expressed the concern in Abuja during the flag-off of the investigative hearing.

He explained that the interface with security agencies was to address the insecurity that had cast a shadow in Abia State, adding that several instances of insecurity had threatened the region’s foundation.

While acknowledging that no single solution could provide a…