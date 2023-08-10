Two die in Lagos road accident

Two persons, a male and a female, died in an accident that occurred on Eko Bridge inward Alaka area of Lagos on Wednesday.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), with other emergency responders, also rescued five other victims at the accident scene.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said that LASTMA Zebra (Zone 3), Ipori Lagos, Mr Akinde Olusola, who led the rescue team, confirmed that the fatal accident involved six private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with registration no (T-1501 LA).

According to him, the…