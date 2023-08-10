US govt fine Elon Musk’s X for not releasing Trump’s twitter records

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, was fined $350,000 after missing a deadline for complying with a secret search warrant for Donald Trump’s account as part of a US Department of Justice investigation into the former president.

A search warrant was served on X earlier this year as part of the investigation into possible interference with the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election and the storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, according to an order by an appeals court on Wednesday.

X was required to turn over information and documents pertaining to Trump’s @realdonaldtrump Twitter account, which he frequently…