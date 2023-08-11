150 scholars from 85 countries to attend Islamic conference in Saudi Arabia on Sunday

THE Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman has approved holding an international Islamic conference in Makkah on Sunday.

Saudi Gazette reported that around 150 eminent Islamic scholars, muftis, Muslim leaders and thinkers from 85 countries around the world will participate in the conference.

Heads of Islamic associations and sheikhdoms as well as academics from a number of international universities will also be participating in the two-day event.

The conference, with the theme ‘Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta and Sheikhdoms in the World and the Like’, will be organised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

