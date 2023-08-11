53 bodies recovered, over 1,000 missing — Officials

At least 53 people have now been killed by the Lahaina fire, Maui County said in a statement Thursday.

“As firefighting efforts continue, 17 additional fatalities have been confirmed today amid the active Lahaina fire. This brings the death toll to 53 people,” the statement said.

Asked about differing estimates on the total number of dead, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said: “We’ve recovered 53 people.”

“That means the confirmed death toll in Lahaina remains at 53, as the county declared earlier.

“If the mayor or myself do not give you that number, it’s not accurate. We’re going to take our time we’re going to do it right.

“I do not know what the final…