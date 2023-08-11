Akure youths kick against new LCDAs creation

Less than 24 hours after the public hearing of the law creating the new LCDAs by the Ondo House of Assembly, youths from Akure community on Friday kicked against the proposed creation of only four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) from the current Akure South and Akure North Local Government Areas.

The youths under the Akure Youth Coalition (AYC) expressed dissatisfaction against what they termed lopsidedness in the creation of the LCDAs, saying Akure community has been shortchanged in the exercise by the state government.

Speaking on behalf of the youth, during a press conference, the President of AYC, Adekambi Oluwatuyi, said Akure as the state capital, deserves more…