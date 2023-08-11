Ansar-Ud-Deen announces events to celebrate 100th anniversary

A prominent Islamic organisation in Nigeria, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, has reaffirmed commitment to upholding the values and principles of Islam for continued positive impacts on the global community.

The National President, Dr Rafiu Sanni, made the pledge on Sunday at an event where he announced activities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the organisation.

Ansar-Ud-Deen Society was founded on December 21, 1923 for the purpose of the educational development of Muslims and also as a body to enhance the moral and social development of the Muslim community in Nigeria.

The anniversary with the theme ’100 years of Service: Re-engineering Ansar-Ud-Seen Society for the Next…