Apple Music celebrates the women in Amapiano changing the game this month

Apple Music is taking a deep dive into the meteoric rise of Amapiano and the women at the forefront of the genre that is sweeping the world.

Amapiano (literally translated as ‘the pianos’) stands as the bass-heavy, jazz-punctuated dance sub-genre that has been representative of Mzansi’s street and youth culture from the late 2010s. It has also created a space for women to thrive, under the generally male-dominated genre of dance music, shaping the sounds and styles of their blossoming careers.

Amongst those artistes are Eswatini-born DJ and producer, Uncle Waffles (recipient of Apple Music’s Isgubhu feature for August), Kwa-Zulu Natal-born singer-songwriter Nkosazana…