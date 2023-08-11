BBNaijaAllstars: Food crisis looms as housemates lose weekly wager

Big Brother Naija All stars Housemates have lost the first Wager task, which means for the next week, there will be no food supply for them except what Big Brother sends.

Biggie made this announcement after declaring the result of the housemates’ performance of the week’s wager.

Biggie tasked the housemates to produce a Nollywood movie celebrating ‘Africa Magic at 20’, serving as their week’s wager.

Shortly after today’s presentation, Biggie told the house they had lost their weekly wager.

Biggie said, “Housemates, you have lost your wager. While you presented a decent script and a lovely stage performance, you forgot the most important aspect of the task,…