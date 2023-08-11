Handover power to democratically-elected president, SDP’s Adebayo appeals to military junta

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Barr Adewole Adebayo has lent his voice to the call for the military junta in Niger Republic to hand over power to the democratically elected president of the country and return to barracks.

Adebayo appealed to the Nigerien coupists to respect the country’s constitution by restoring the democratically election government of Mohamed Bazoum and return to the barracks.

He commended the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore power to the ousted Bazoum, saying the regional body was on the side of history.

He maintained that the military cannot rule…