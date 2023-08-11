JUST IN: Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike

Resident doctors under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have suspended the indefinite strike on July 26.

Its National President, Dr Emeka Orji, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Abuja

According to him, a review will be made in two weeks.

He said, “We just suspended the strike. Work will resume by 8 a.m. tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 12).

“We will review progress made in two weeks.”

This comes after a series of interventions by various stakeholders for the association to either embark on the industrial action in the first place or to suspend it earlier.