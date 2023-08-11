Military kills 38 terrorists, captures 242 suspects in past

The Defence Headquarters says Nigerians have, in the last week, neutralised 38 terrorists, apprehended 242 others and rescued 89 kidnapped hostages in different operations across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said the apprehended suspects comprised 175 gunmen/criminals, 20 kidnappers, 30 collaborators and 17 pipeline vandals.

He said the troops denied the oil theft saboteurs the sum of N607 million being the value of seizures as well as recovery of 38 assorted weapons and 186 ammunition.

Giving the breakdown, Buba said the troops recovered 14 AK 47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one…