Moonlight Afriqa is Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ artiste in Nigeria

Apple Music has announced Afro-fusion singer-songwriter, Moonlight Afriqa (real name Imaekhai Richard Igebina) as its latest featured artiste in its ‘Up Next’ artist development programme in Nigeria.

“I am thrilled to have been chosen as the Apple Music ‘Up Next’ artiste for Nigeria this August! It’s an absolute honour to be identified as one of Nigeria’s promising talents,” Moonlight Afriqa said.

Born and raised in Edo State, Moonlight Afriqa’s obsession with music began after he learnt to play the drums in church, and developed as he taught himself how to play the guitar. But it was only after graduating from Abia State Polytechnic with a diploma in…