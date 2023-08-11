Navy to establish operational base in Enugu

The Nigerian Navy is to establish an operational base in Enugu State to improve the security of lives and property by securing the state’s coastal areas.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, disclosed this during a courtesy call on the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, at the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday.

This is even as the Government of Enugu State has pledged a continued partnership with the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies for continued improvement of security and peace in the state, which it said was critical to the current administration’s blueprint of exponential economic growth.

Ogalla commended Governor Mbah for his…