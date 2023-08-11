Presidential Aide advocates strategies to boost Nigerian oil, gas production locally

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Trade and Investment, John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, has advocated for strategic measures geared toward boosting local oil and gas production in the country while expressing optimism on the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, OGFZA, for the combination of synergy between stakeholders to meet Nigerians daily demand.

Uwajumogu, who spoke recently in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, Umoh Eno, further used the opportunity to express President Tinubu’s commitment to industrialisation and trade facilitation through the OGFZA, noting that the vision is aimed at bridging the disconnect between…