Real Reason Bauchi joined OGP in 2022 — Gov Bala

Bauchi Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said the State joined Open Government Partnership (OGP) in 2022 in order to promote transparency and citizens’ engagement in governance for growth and development.

The governor disclosed this on Thursday evening when he launched the State Action Plan 2023- 2025 of the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

He applauded the Co-Chairs and members of the Steering Committee for their commitment and efforts that resulted in the development of the maiden State Action Plan.

Speaking at the launching of the Action Plan held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Bauchi, Governor Bala said that the 2023-2025 OGP plan would focus on…