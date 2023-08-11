US to hold military junta accountable for detained leader — Blinken

The United States would hold the junta that took power in the Niger Republic accountable for the safety of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government.

“The United States joins the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The United States recently paused certain foreign assistance programs for Niger after the military junta overthrew the democratically elected president.

West Africa’s regional bloc on Thursday ordered the activation of a standby force for possible use against the…