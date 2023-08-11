‘Very Bad’, Buhari’s camp fumes as ECOWAS puts army on standby

As leaders of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) set to crush Niger putschists, Bashir Ahmad, an aide to the immediate past president, Mohammadu Buhari has reacted to media colouration of the ongoing political instability in the troubled Sahel region.

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported ECOWAS on Thursday, at the end of its second extraordinary meeting held in Abuja to address the political crisis in Niger, had ordered the deployment of standby military troops to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

The resolve to deploy force comes days after the military junta in Niger defied the ECOWAS deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed…