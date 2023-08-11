VIDEO: Alema of Warri buys customised 2023 Maybach for wife, Natasha

Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, in Delta, has bought a new vehicle worth millions of dollars for his wife, Barr Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In an Instagram post, a close friend of the family, Ehizogie Ogbebor was seen flaunting the customized 2023 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV with Natasha.

“Love life. Oga’s love for my beautiful sweetheart/lion heart sister. Mary a better man e get why (emojis). 2023 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600… Who dey… Suffocate us (emojis)… Happy for you my darling @natashaakpoti. Your machine is machining (emojis),” she wrote on her Instagram handle.

The white interior on white exterior Maybach is reportedly worth more than…