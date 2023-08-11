We’ve arrested Police officers caught extorting youths by Osun Speaker — Force PRO

The Nigerian Police Force has disclosed that it has arrested officers caught extorting some youths along Osogbo-Iwo axis by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun.

A twitter user, with the handle @inside_ijesha, had tweeted the viral video of the Speaker’s intervention following extortion of some youths by police officers at an undisclosed check point in the state.

“The speaker of osun state @AOEgbedun help a youth recover the money that was extorted from them by men of nigeria police force on osogbo – iwo road axis .. @Princemoye1 @OsunPpro you still have alot of work to do,” the handler said.

Reacting to the tweet, the Force Public Relation…