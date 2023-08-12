Aggrieved NBAIS workers demand 17 months’ salary arrears payment from board

Aggrieved workers of the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), headquarters in Kaduna have cried out to relevant authorities to save their souls and pay their 17 months salary owed them by the board.

The staff numbering over 700 had in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday disclosed that they had fulfilled all conditions requested of them, particularly capturing them on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) for the payment of salary, but to no avail.

They also alleged that some staff, who are more elitist, were selected and paid the salary to the detriment of the embattled staff.

Their statement, titled, “Complaint Against…