Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has said call on God to kill me if Pastor Adeboye is contacting the devil one way or the other.

Adeboye said this during the 71st RCCG Holy Ghost Convention 2023 while addressing the rumour spreading online as some people say pastor Adeboye is using demonic power.

The general overseer said the rumour does not move him, but not to lead God’s worshippers astray who might believe he needs to address it.

“I normally don’t pay attention to the saying of some so-called prophets, particularly if they’re saying something about me. I just ignore them.”

“… I felt the…