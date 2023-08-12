Don’t go to war, it’s dangerous to

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised not to go to war with the neighbouring Niger Republic as it is counterproductive and dangerous for Nigeria as a country.

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS which the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu is the current chairman had resolved to go to war in Niger to force the military junta that deposed the democratically elected President of that country, Mohamed Bazuom on 26th July 2023. Bazuom was democratically elected in 2021.

However, ECOWAS had issued an ultimatum to the junta to restore Bahoum on or before Sunday, August 7, 2023, or it will use military force on him.

Nigerians have been reacting as the Nigerian…