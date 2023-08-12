Niger coup will affect socioeconomic activities in Nigeria

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Uche Nwosu has condemned the coup in the Niger Republic saying that it would negatively affect the socio-economic development in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, he however said the coup serves as a wake-up call on those entrusted with the leadership of the entire countries in Africa to ensure good governance in their respective domains.

Nwosu who paid a solidarity visit to the newly installed national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the party national secretariat in Abuja ruled out the possibility of him aspiring for the governorship of Imo state for now, adding that he is supporting the…