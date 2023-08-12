Odeyemi emerges chairman of NNPP forum of state chairmen

The Osun state chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP), Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, has emerged as the Chairman, Forum of NNPP state chairmen in the country.

Odeyemi who was elected unopposed during the meeting of the party’s chairmen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has been sworn in.

In his acceptable speech, Odeyemi thanked his colleagues from all 36 states and FCT for believing in his ability to take the party to a greater height.

While promising to uphold the tenets of the party, he assured that his leadership would not spare any effort to strengthen the political influence and build a virile organisation capable of renewing the hope of…