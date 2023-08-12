Oyo Police parade man who sold day-old grandchild for N700,000

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a Nigerian man, Monday Chukwuka, who allegedly sold his one-day-old grandchild for N700,000 to a baby factory operator in Abia State.

The command, through its official Twitter page, disclosed that the suspect was apprehended at his hideout in Ibafo, Ogun State, following a credible intelligence report.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Oyo command, Adewale Osifeso, while parading the suspect at Command Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, on Saturday, said the police received an intelligence report about the harvesting of the child from the monitoring operatives in Oyo command.

He said, “On 10th July 2023, an actionable…