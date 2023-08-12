What is collagen – Tribune Online

I have read a lot about Collagen. Kindly let me know what it is.

Hauwa (by SMS)

Collagen is a type of protein. Certain foods, such as animal skin and ligaments, are rich in collagen. Collagen is also available as a supplement. Many people hoping to support the health of their skin, joints, and hair pop collagen supplements daily or add collagen powder to their morning coffee, tea, or smoothie. Even though the use of collagen supplements and other collagen products is on the rise, most people don’t know what collagen actually is or what it does in the body. Collagen is a type of protein. In fact, it’s the most abundant structural protein in animals. A structural protein…