2023 IYD: Sanwo-Olu salutes Nigerian youths

As the world marks International Youth Day (IYD 2023), Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday saluted Nigerian youths, describing them as drivers of the new economic frontiers in the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, in commemoration of International Youth Day, pointing out that Nigerian youths were the drivers of the creative and digital economy.

This was just as the governor also reaffirmed his administration’s unflinching commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for Nigerian youths in Lagos through the THEMES+ agenda of his government.

According to him, Nigerian youths’…