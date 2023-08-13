Cultural group hails Gov Kefas over developmental strides in Taraba 

A cultural group, Ayatutu Cultural and Social Development Initiative (AYACASODI), on Sunday commended Governor Agbu Kefas over steps taken so far in developing Taraba State.

The group also saluted the Governor for creating the Ministry of Social Justice and Reintegration, however appealed to the governor to review the chiefdom created by his predecessor, Darius Ishaku that has in some places sparked crisis and is brewing elements of destabilising peace in the state.

In a press conference in Jalingo, Comr. David Nyiagee, National Secretary of the group said the steps taken so far in developing Taraba by governor Kefas were hope reviving for the citizens.

“As an association…