Education vital to equipping youth with green skills,

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has stressed that education plays a vital role in equipping young people with green skills, knowledge, and ideas for growth and development.

The Governor added that hence Schools, Colleges and Universities are encouraged to incorporate sustainability into their curricula so as to provide education to young people that will enable them to become useful members of society and future leaders.

Bala Mohammed was speaking while addressing youth groups who visited Government House, Bauchi on Saturday to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day in the state.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Rt Hon Auwal Jatau…