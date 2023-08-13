Falz says he’s happy to be back in Nigeria

Drops new single, video

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, who went under knife to correct a problem on his knee in the United Kingdom is back in Nigeria with a new song.

The vocal critic who shared his new music project and a video with his fans upon his return to music stated that he felt good to be back home.

Falz the son of famous legal luminary, Femi Falana, said he couldn’t wait to get back to work and share his new music projects with his fans who have constantly asked him to get back to work.

With fans expressing their happiness at his return, the rapper urged them to keep the love coming and stream his new song which he dropped days back. H also…