FG debunks setting up panel to reconstitute boards of parastatals

The Federal Government has debunked a report by a national daily insinuating that the government has set up a panel to reconstitute boards of parastatals, saying there is no truth in the report.

A statement by Mr Willie Bassey, Director, Information, said the attention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, was drawn to the report published on Sunday.

The statement read in part: “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, wishes to state clearly that there is no truth in the story as published in the Sunday Punch neither has the government set up any ad-hoc committee as alleged to review the resumes of individuals…