Mercy, Whitemoney leaving will advance

Cross, a BBNaijaAllStars housemate has disclosed Mercy Eke and Whitemoney, fellow housemates and winners of the BBNaija reality show of their seasons, are his competition in the All-Stars season.

During his diary session on Sunday, Biggie asked, “Whose eviction will advance your game?”

He admits Mercy and Whitemoney are his “strongest competitors”.

Cross gives his reason for his pick, saying, “Mercy is a female, and she’s a winner, and Whitemoney too, was my set’s winner. Those are the people I’m gunning for.

“So, hopefully, I can out beat them this time around. That’s the plan. Hopefully.”

He confesses that Mercy is his major target because he knows…