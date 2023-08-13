Nembe Chiefs commend IGP as Police restore peace in Bayelsa community 

Concerned Chiefs and citizens of Opu-Nembe in Bassambiri Kingdom, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Egbetokun Olukayode, and other security agencies for coming to their rescue in dislodging hoodlums that have been terrorising the community.

A detachment of Mobile Policemen (PMF), and SWAT operatives from Force Headquarters, Abuja had stormed the troubled community on Saturday, where some arms and ammunition were recovered and suspects arrested.

Reacting to the security operations, the chiefs and indigenes under the aegis of Concern Citizens of Opu-Nembe Bassambiri, said the raid is a swift response to their…