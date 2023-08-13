Niger govt, firm sign consultancy agreement for 556Km roads projectNiger govt, consultancy firm sign agreement for 556Km roads construction

Niger State Government has signed a contract agreement with a private consultancy firm, BENIJ Nigeria Limited, to provide consultancy services to the state government for the construction of 556km of roads earmarked across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

The signing of the agreement which took place at the Niger State Government Lodge, Abuja, was in line with the Urban renewal policy of Governor Muhammed Umaru Bago-led administration.

While speaking, Governor Bago decried the infrastructural deficit, especially roads in the state, saying his administration is poised to significantly turn around the situation for the good of the people.

He expressed optimism that…