Ogun: I procure guns from police inspector, armed robbery suspect confesses

33 year-old, Akeem Owonikoko, has been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for being in possession of guns.

The suspect, according to a statement from the Police Public Relations Office, was arrested on Sunday along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Benin expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola, said the suspect in a confessional statement fingered one Inspector of Police simply identified as Ola, as the one that sold guns used in robbery operations to his gang.

The armed robbery was arrested following a 24-hour operation, led by the Area Commander of Ijebu-Ode, ACP Omosanyi Adeniyi.

The statement reads partly,…