Senator Adeola at 54: The rise of grassroots politician

From the humble circumstance of birth like majority of Nigerians, only a most gifted seer would have forecasted the rise and rise of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola aka Yayi in the political space of Nigeria, particularly in the legislative arm of government at state and Federal Level. Indeed, over the last two decades, Senator Adeola has consistently won competitive parliamentary elections at state and federal levels across two states on six consecutive occasions. That is no fluke by any standard. Only a few politicians in Nigeria can boast of such variegated and progressive political success and across states acceptability.

Such accomplishments come from a dedication in…