Stakeholders urge IGP to enroll graduants of PSS into Force

The Commandant Police Secondary School Minna, SP Haruna Ibrahim, has advised parents and guardians to refrain from giving their children and wards expensive telephones to school whenever the school is in session, adding that the health status of the students should be disclosed to the school management before enrolments.

He gave the advice at the 26th passing out parade and Prize giving ceremony of 420 students(Graduands) of PSS Minna just as he urged the Parents/Guardians to stop giving their children excess money to school.

Wife of the Inspector General of Police and National President Police Officers Wife Association (POWA), Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun who was the…