Tinubu hails veteran journalist, Ekpu, at 75

President Bola Tinubu has sent a warm message of goodwill and felicitations to veteran journalist and celebrated columnist, Mr Ray Ekpu, on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

This is according to a statement issued on Sunday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) which noted that the president assessed Ekpu’s life as one that is synonymous with the struggle for freedom, democracy and the entrenchment of good governance in Nigeria.

The statement quoted President Tinubu as saying: “I join friends, family and admirers of the veteran journalist and respected columnist, Mr. Ray Ekpu, in celebrating his purposeful life as he marks his 75th…