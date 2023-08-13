Use voters register in reaching out to Nigerians—Ex-Gov Nggilari advises FG

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to consider the use of voters register while distributing subsidy removal palliatives across the country if the Federal Government is sincere with the issue and wants it to get to the real common man.

The suggestion was made by a former Governor of Adamawa state, Barrister James Bala Nggilari, who is a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a telephone interview with a group of Journalists over the weekend.

According to him, the use of voters register across the country will make the palliatives reach the targeted persons particularly those in the rural areas regarded as the poorest of the poor.

James…