Villagers flee as gunmen set monarch’s residence, vehicle on fire in Imo

The people of Ndia Iche Arondizuogu Community in Ideator North Local Goverment Area of Imo State have abandoned their houses and fled for safety following the burning of residence of the community’s traditional ruler, HRH Eze Kanu Ikenolu.

The development has caused panic in the community as the household of the monarch fled into bushes.

The attackers, Tribune Online gathered that on arrival, threw explosives into the mansion which led to the burning of the house, including vehicles parked at the compound.

The heavy attack in the compound of the Monarch affected both his home and his palace.

An eyewithness from the village who pleaded not to be mentioned said that properties…