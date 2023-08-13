Wura’s star, Adediwura, Ayangalu festival winners head to Canada for Asa Day

ADEDIWURA Stephen Olanrewaju, a star actor in Showmax’s telenovela, ‘Wura’, will participate in the Asa Day Festival in Canada in October.

This is courtesy of the convener of the Asa Day in Canada, Omooba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye (Baba Asa).

The annual event tagged ‘Asa Day’ is organised by ASA Day, Inc. Canada, in conjunction with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Oyatoye is also sponsoring overall winners of the Ayangalu Drum Festival recently held in Ile-Ife – Onilu Kisi Ooni – to the programme in Canada.

While Adediwura’s manager, Peter Aliu, will also be part of the trip, the winning troupe consisting of Olajide Oyinlola Abiola, Ganiyu Emmanuel, Sunday…