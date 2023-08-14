ECOWAS condemns high treason charges against Bazoum

The Economic Community of West African States has condemned attempts to bring the high treason charges against ousted President Mohamed Bazoum by the military authorities in Niger.

A statement signed by the ECOWAS on Monday obtained by Tribune reads:

ECOWAS has learnt with stupefaction attempts to bring charges of high treason against H.E. Mohamed BAZOUM, President of the Republic of Niger.

“ECOWAS condemns this move as it represents yet another form of provocation and contradicts the reported willingness of the military authorities in the Republic of Niger to restore constitutional order through peaceful means.”

“President BAZOUM remains the…