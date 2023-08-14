Edo PDP flays Shaibu, passes vote of confidence on Obaseki

As the rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, continues, the leadership of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the weekend passed a vote of confidence on Governor Obaseki, just as it scolded the deputy governor for dragging his principal to court over a speculated impeachment process without exhausting the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanism.

The Edo PDP leaders, who met on Sunday, in Igueben Local Government Area, were drawn from Edo Central Senatorial District of the state.

Among those in attendance at the meeting were the State Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi; former Chairman, PDP Board of Trustee (BOT), Chief Tom…