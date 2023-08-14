Explore peaceful means to resolve Niger crisis, Unilorin

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, SAN, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to explore non-violent means towards resolving the logjam occasioned by the unconstitutional change of government in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Professor Egbewole, who is a Fellow of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice, said that while every effort at restoring constitutional order must be explored, Nigeria should not at this time lead a war coalition against her neighbour, no matter the provocations.

The VC, while welcoming participants to the opening ceremony of the maiden KU8 Consortium…