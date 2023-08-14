Musk ‘not serious’ about cage fight — Zuckerberg

Meta owner, Mark Zuckerberg, has hinted at moving on from his much-anticipated fight with Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), due to alleged unseriousness.

This comes a few days after Musk revealed that the fight will be staged at an epic location in Rome, Italy.

Zuckerberg disclosed the latest development on the billionaire fight via a post on his X-like platform, Threads on Sunday.

According to him, Musk is not showing any sign of readiness for the fight, necessitating the decision to move on from the face-off against his fellow tech billionaire.

Zuckerberg added that he had proposed a date for the fight to take place, but Musk refused to confirm the date.

He,…