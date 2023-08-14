Ousted President Bazoum to be charged with high treason — Junta

The military junta in Niger has declared its intention to bring high treason and security-related charges against ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

This is the most recent indication that the junta wants to defy international pressure and keep Bazoum in office.

He has been imprisoned in the palace’s basement since the military overthrew the government around three weeks ago.

Bazoum was in “good spirits” despite being held in “difficult” conditions, his doctor said after a visit.

Saturday’s visit was approved amid growing international demands for Mr Bazoum’s release.

But in a sign that it is hardening its position, the junta said in a statement read out on state…